Vulnerable in Grootfontein endure hardship Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Some towns usually provide decent and relief shelter to impoverished people and homeless members of their communities. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Grootfontein at this time of the Covid-19 global pandemic, as some marginalised still languish in the streets.

The mayor of Grootfontein, Abisai Haimene said that issue is being addressed as the municipality is in the process to identify and register homeless and impoverished residents with the intention to provide food and shelter to those who are less fortunate.

Haimene said this in a telephonic interview upon enquiry, following complaints from the community that accused the local authority of dragging its feet in dealing with the matter.

“As we speak, it is still raining here in Grootfontein, but you still find people sleeping on the kerbs and taxi ranks while we are facing a catastrophe as a result of novel coronavirus, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency in an effort to contain it. Despite all that, our leaders are not implementing any measures,” stated community activist Moraiz Geingab.

Geingab pointed out that people living in the informal settlements at the Single Quarters and China town are mostly affected, as they do not have ablution facilities and clean water, which is one of the most effective requirements to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“These people are suffering and are in need of urgent help, we should not forget that a lack of such essential services also exacerbates the spread of the Hepatitis E,” added the activist.

On the other hand, the mayor made the reassurance that all inhabitants have access to clean drinking water including those that never had water before.

Haimene said they are also in the process together with the regional councillor’s office to start providing food to beneficiaries yet to be identified.

The leadership last week also announced they have set-up an isolation and quarantine centre that has a 35-bed capacity for the coronavirus patients.

2020-04-15 10:04:03 | 1 days ago