VVTC comes to the rescue of Opuwo school

Selma Gumbo

The Valombola Vocational Training Centre in Oshana Region extended its helping hand to Mureti High School by revamping the dilapidated ablution system of the hostel for both boys and girls recently.

Mureti High School is the oldest in the town of Opuwo, with the total of number of 250 learners who are boarders in the hostel.

The news of the dilapidated hostels of Kunene Region, which was in the media sometimes back, touched the hearts of the management of VVTC.

The VVTC, thus, dispatched six newly graduates to assist with renovations.

The principal of Mureti, Petrus Angala, was overwhelmed by the good gesture of VVTC, as the school facilities were in a dilapidated state.

The school bought the material, while the VVTC graduates offered their services free of charge.

VVTC principal, Nghinondjovo Mwashekele, said it was a good idea for the graduates to do voluntary work to gain the necessary experience and exposure while still job-hunting.



