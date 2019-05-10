‘Waka Waka Moo’ flying high overseas

WINDHOEK – Namibian model and entrepreneur, Luis Munana’s ‘Waka Waka Moo’ children television show is airing in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and other African countries would follow suit, as the second season is set to air soon.

The second season will focus more on educational content, community roles for children, and health.

‘’These are stories we were told growing up. We are going to delve deeper into child abuse and we are going deeper in an educational space. There is less action and adventure but still there is an entertainment aspect to it because it pertains to children’s livelihoods,’’ Munana says.

The ‘Waka Waka Moo’ brand has grown so much that a Waka Learning Academy has also been established where the show’s characters are used to educate children using an international curriculum called the International Primary Curriculum (IPC).

The IPC curriculum is a comprehensive, thematic, creative curriculum for 3 to 12 year olds with a clear process of learning and with specific learning goals for every subject.

“I’m one of the partners of this initiative but not the sole founder of the academy. We are a group of people making sure kids are educated,” Munana explained to Entertainment Now! this week.

The learning academy will use the television characters to teach the kids the curriculum, which they can relate too on a much more fun level.

Last year, Munana presented the show in France at the Cannes Film Festival providing a platform for the show to be licensed to air in the UK, US and Canada. Season one is already airing in those countries.

He further explained that the main purpose of attending the Cannes Film Festival was to get partners on board to air the show on a global scale, while also luring African countries.

Apart from the successful show, Munana who is a founding member of the Windhoek Fashion Week, revealed that he is working around the clock to establish the fashion council of Namibia.

The Windhoek Fashion Week gives designers an opportunity to promote their designs and craftsmanship. In this way, they can attract as many customers and business partners as possible and establish cooperative relationships.

