We want to continue creating value and excellence – Tobias

Namibia’s leading boxing promoter Nestor Tobias strongly believes that with his academy’s renewed relationship with MTC, they will continue creating value and excellence with the ultimate aim of making Namibia the burrow of African boxing.

Tobias’ Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy is one of the many recipients of the N$67.8 million sponsorship by MTC to the sports, arts and fashion sectors, which saw the boxing academy receiving N$8.25 million over three years.

With his renewed relationship with MTC, Tobias is upbeat and confident that his academy is swell-positioned to continue producing more national, continental and world champions and says the process will be accompanied by staging world-class events.

Expressing his profound appreciation to long-time partner MTC, Tobias likened his relationship with MTC to that of world-renowned boxing promoters such as Don King and Bob Arum and their long-running with partnership with American pay television network HBO, which spans over 40 years.

Over the years, King and Arum have created and continue to sustain a cordial relationship with HBO which has seen both promoters dominate global boxing for years – and Tobias wants to take his relationship with MTC to similar heights.

“We are extremely humbled that MTC has decided to continue supporting the MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy. We have produced world-class results over the years and will continue to do so. We welcome the renewal of our contract for another three years after a successful partnership with MTC for the last eight years. We would like to thank God for having blessed this partnership and may he continue to bless it for many more years,” said a grateful Tobias.

He added that his academy has over the years hosted 200 successful tournaments with the unwavering support of MTC and that is something they are extremely proud of.

“I would like to thank my entire team, the coaches, admin staff, matchmakers and fellow promoters for their support and dedication. We want to assure Namibians that we are ready to work with any boxer and promoter and this sponsorship will be in the interest of every Namibian boxer willing to work with us. I hereby request all promoters to submit the names of their boxers and records so that they can always be considered for fights.”

– ohembapu@nepc.com.na



2020-07-08 09:11:33 | 1 hours ago