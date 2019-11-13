We will put Chad to the sword, cautions Shitembi Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors mercurial captain Petrus Shitembi has cautioned that visitors Chad should brace themselves for an inhospitable welcome when they lock horns today at the Sam Nujoma Stadium for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage qualifier.

Beating the war drums in anticipation of today’s crucial clash, Shitembi said the home side is well prepared and ready to drop the entire kitchen sink on the visitors as Namibia remains steadfast in its ambitions, making back to back Afcon appearances. Today’s match starts at 18h00.

“We have to go out there and prove a point. We need to continue making the Sam Nujoma Stadium our fortress just like we have done in the previous campaigns and indeed, we are focused and ready to get dirty and warm hearts,” a buoyant Shitembi said on the NFA website.

The 27-year old left-footed industrious midfielder-cum-winger highlighted the importance of defenders Ryan Nyambe and Riaan Hanamub inclusion in the squad, saying the two hardworking defenders presence will boost the team’s chances of getting the desired results against Chad.

“Last time I played with them (Nyambe and Hanamub) was at this year’s Afcon in Egypt and now they are back in the squad and their experience and stature can only add value to the team and our campaign. Nyambe is at home, thanks to our leadership style throughout the years, he blends in very well, and the camaraderie is exceptional like always. We know the nation is a bit disappointed by Saturday’s results (defeat in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup), but our boys played against guys that play active football week after week and so that difference was always going to be there. We need the support of the nation again and this time things will be different indeed. We have achieved a lot and we continue to push ourselves to achieve more for our country,” added Shitembi.

Nyambe chipped in and said: “It’s good to be back with the lads and it’s so special that finally I’m home and I will do my best to ensure that my home debut is memorable. We have a good team and the guys are focused to tick the right boxes.”

After today’s match against Chad, the Warriors will leave for Conakry tomorrow morning where they will be taking on Guinea on Sunday for their second Group A 2021 Afcon qualifier. Tickets are selling at Pick ‘n Pay stores countrywide and at Football House for N$30 each. – Adapted from nfa.org.na

Brave Warriors 28-man squad: Virgil Vries, Loydt Kazapua, Ratanda Mbazuvara and Edward Maova, Aprocious Petrus, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Teberius Lombard, Ryan Nyambe, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Chris Katjiukua and Riaan Hanamub, Marcel Papama, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Petrus Shitembi, Wangu Gome, Benjamin Nenkavu, Deon Hotto, Isaskar Gurirab, Elmo Kambindu, Panduleni Nekundi, Peter

Shalulile, Benson Shilongo and Joslin Kamatuka.

