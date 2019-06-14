Welwitschias aim to finish on a high against Russia

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s senior rugby fifteen, the Welwitschias, are aiming to finish their 2019 World Rugby Nations Cup campaign on a high note when they take on Russia tomorrow at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Namibia lost her opening match 25-39 against Argentina but managed to bounce back in their second match with a hard-fought 30-28 win over host country Uruguay to bolster their chances of bowing out with their heads held high come Saturday.

Tomorrow at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo, the Welwitschias will be expected to show the same confidence, courage and tenacity as they did in their last win over Uruguay when they face an in-form and determined Russia.

Currently, there is only one point separating Uruguay from Argentina and Russia at the top of the log standings. As matters stand, Namibia are out of contention for the trophy but still stand a good chance of finishing high with a possible victory against the Russians.

The Nations Cup was first held in 2006 at Estádio Universitário in Lisbon with Argentina, Italy, Portugal and Russia taking part. The tournament is part of the International Rugby Board’s US$50 million Strategic Investment programme, which also includes the Pacific Nations Cup, the Pacific Rugby Cup and the Americas Rugby Championship.

The Nations Cup is aimed at providing more competition for tier one A sides, as well as offering opportunities for second and third tier nations such as Namibia, Portugal, Russia, Uruguay, Georgia and Romania.

The Nations Cup was expanded in 2007, with six teams instead of four. Argentina A and Italy A returned, along with Namibia, Georgia, Romania and the Emerging Springboks. This was in part to allow Namibia, Georgia and Romania to warm up for the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

2019-06-14 11:36:11 18 hours ago