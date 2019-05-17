Welwitschias in pursuit of first win as they face Griffons

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK - Namibia’s rugby second-stringers, the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, will Sunday continue their hunt for a first victory in the ongoing SuperSport Rugby Challenge when they square off against Down Touch Griffons at the Impala Rugby Club Stadium in Rustenburg.

The Namibian amateurs are yet to record a win after three games, having lost their opening fixture 23-40 against the Golden Lions before succumbing to another humiliating 21-87 defeat at the hands of the Blue Bulls.

Their last outing was against the Tafel Lager Griquas at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek but the Namibians’ efforts proved not enough on the day as the Griquas effortlessly marched to a comfortable 24-612 win, which again left the Welwitschias after three matches in the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

This weekend, the Welwitschias will be out in search of an elusive first victory against the Griffons when they lock horns in Rustenburg, as they are expected to bring forth nothing but their A-game. The Welwitschias squad participating in this competition comprises an assortment of experienced and upcoming youngsters, a blending process that will go a long way in helping shape Namibia’s preparations for the World Cup in Japan. In a change of competition format from previous years, the SuperSport Rugby Challenge was this year split into two sections – North and South – with the top two teams from each section progressing to the semifinals.

Defending champions, the Pumas, will spearhead the North Section alongside the Down Touch Griffons, Leopards, Blue Bulls, Namibia, Golden Lions XV, Griquas and Valke, while the South Section will consist of the Free State XV, Sharks XV, SWD Eagles, Western Province, Boland, EP Elephants, Border and Zimbabwe.

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge is the secondary domestic rugby union competition in South Africa, organised by the South African Rugby Union and features all fourteen South African provincial unions plus Namibian side the Welwitschias and Zimbabwe. The inaugural season of the competition was in 2017 set up as the long-term successor of the Vodacom Cup competition.

Welwitschias squad for Griffons: Andre Rademeyer, Louis van der Westhuizen, Obert Nortje, Desiderius Sethie, AJ De Klerk, Ruan Ludick, Wian Conradie, Prince !Gaoseb, Christo van der Merwe, Thomasau Forbes, Max Katjijeko, Leneve Damens (vc), JC Winkler, Eugene Jantjies, PW Steenkamp, Cliven Loubser, Chris Arries, Darryl de la Harpe (C), Justin Newman, Russel Van Wyk, JC Greyling and Johann Tromp.



2019-05-17 11:17:40 15 hours ago