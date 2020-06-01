  • June 2nd, 2020



WhatsApp toll-free for hearing impaired

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
Telecom to the rescue… People with hearing impairment, who are unable to dial in on the toll-free Covid-19 number will henceforth be served via WhatsApp on 0851 100 100. Telecom Namibia sponsored a WhatsApp number, as well as a mobile device to the Covid-19 call centre. This sponsorship enables and expands the inclusion of people living with disabilities, mainly the hearing impaired in the Covid-19 response measures.

With this sponsorship, Telecom Namibia has made it possible for persons with hearing impairment to share any concerns they may have about Covid-19 by sending text messages to the national response number. The handover took place at the Covid-19 call centre situated at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. In the photo, Ndapewa Neshila, the external communications practitioner at Telecom Namibia hands over the sponsorship to Gabriel Joseph, field epidemiologist at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre.  Photo: Contributed


Staff Reporter
2020-06-01 09:49:52 | 1 days ago
