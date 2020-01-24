Where do we go from here? Staff Reporter Thought Leaders Khomas

The year 2019 was a noteworthy year. So many happenings, big and small, good and bad took place in the past year. The past is a critical component of any one or organisation’s being; allowing for retrospection to avoid hurdles of the past while seeing foundations already laid.

However, our focus must not defer away from the future, as this is where we are perpetually heading to. Every moment, past and present, is building towards the future. All this leads to the question: where do we go from here?

My answer to this question is that we all, as Namibians, can take action in being agents of positive transformation and growth in our communities. Transformative persons are never satisfied with the status quo. They see possibilities of changing things for the better. They believe in both social and ecclesiastical change. These are the types of people that our society needs.

In order to answer the question “Where do we go from here?” we must first honestly recognise where we are now. Our country suffers from one of the highest inequalities economically on the continent. Namibia ranks among the highest per capita consumers of alcohol on the continent (not that this is necessarily bad but the impact of alcohol abuse has far-reaching ramifications). Our daily newspapers carry regular articles on GBV.

This calls for all Namibians to make a concerted effort to change the current rhetoric in a positive way; turning to actions that bring about transformation, that change water into wines, war into peace, oppression into freedom. It is to live and make tangible differences in the real life situation. From these practical actions through close observation is one able to identify new insights and knowledge that lead to further an improved practice. To connect our ideals with reality. This is only to be our Namibian reality if we all take a transformative stance towards the betterment of our immediate communities and the country at large.

As we enter a new decade, the attainment of our national agendas, such as the NDP 5 as well as Vision 2030, requires a cumulative effort on our part. Pursuing the ideals of self-sacrifice and “Ubuntu” coupled with dedication and conscientious input, we can make Namibia the great nation it is destined to be.

“The task is not yet finished. We are not yet home for all our sons and daughters. Such a home we wish to ensure. Let us Build Together” (Chief Albert John Luthuli, who in 1961 became South Africa’s first winner of the Nobel Peace Prize).

*Reverend Jan. A. Scholtz is a holder of a Diploma in Theology, B-Theo (SA), a Diploma in Youth Work and Development from the University of Zambia (UNZA), Diploma in Education III (KOK), BA (HED) from UNISA. This piece is written in his personal capacity.

