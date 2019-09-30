Windhoek undertakes risk assessment survey

WINDHOEK - The City of Windhoek has called on residents to permit their enumerators into their homes as it is busy carrying out a two-month community risk assessment. Phase 2 of the community risk assessment started on September 17 and lasts until December 7.

The enumerators are identifiable by navy blue CoW-branded golf shirts or white round neck CoW-branded T-shirts, clearly marked ‘Community Risk Assessment 2019’. All enumerators will carry their national identity CoW employment cards.

CoW strategic executive for economic development and community services Fillemon Hambunda told the media that for them to come up with policies and budget to minimize the risk in the community they need to do a risk assessment.

Hambunda said policies and practices for the disaster risk assessment should be based on an understanding of the disaster risk in all its dimensions of vulnerability, capacity exposure of persons and assets, hazards, characteristics and the environment.

“That’s why we are appealing to residents so that they allow enumerators to come into their houses and ask necessary questions. Because it is in your benefit. We also recognize there are unscrupulous elements out there that would want to misuse this opportunity, so also be vigilant. We have correct number of … City Police to call (061-302 302) if you are in doubt,” said Hambunda.

He explained that the community risk assessment also provides a basis for the development of disaster risk reduction action plans and resource allocation. “We also know that an effective risk assessment is always undertaken to inform and propose strategies to reduce disaster risk by focusing attention and resources on the communities and properties exposed to these high risks, hence stakeholders are then accountable to also participate in this exercise – referring to you as media,” he said.

