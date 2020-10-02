Windhoek woman offers safe haven for rape victim, family Loide Jason National Khomas

Loide Jason

First Lady Monica Geingos has applauded a Windhoek resident who decided to take in an 11-year-old rape victim and her family for the time being while a permanent home is being constructed for the less fortunate family.

Julia Muetudhana, who resides in Eros, has offered shelter to the minor girl who was allegedly raped in the presence of her mother and younger sibling in Havana recently.

Unknown men, who are still on the run, reportedly took turns to rape the young girl while her hapless 32-year-old mother and sister looked on.

The men subsequently fled with N$300 in cash and a cell phone valued at N$1 200.

Mwetudhana has been housing the three since 25 September and are only expected to move into a temporary shelter under the care of a social worker next week Wednesday.

Geingos, who paid Mwetudhana and the family a visit yesterday, said her office will try to build a permanent shelter particularly for children that are victims of rape.

“We do have a shelter we will work closely with them, and they are fantastic, they do what they can, and we need a shelter that can accommodate a family like this for more than a month.

We are constructing something, a building that of course will accommodate the children, rape survivors and their families,” she said.

Geingos said she was touched by the stigma the family has been subjected to, especially after the victim announced her intentions of not going back to school.

“We will try to find the hostel for your child but now that they are so connected to one another, we will try to handle that.

It is very painful that your child has to go through this,” said Geingos.

The mother of the victim said the outpouring support from the office of the First Lady and Mwetudhana has made her strong despite the rape ordeal of her daughter. “I am very grateful.

Thank you very much, May the Lord bless you all,” said the tearful young mother.

She said her child was still 11-years-old by the time of the incident and she will turn 12 years tomorrow.

Technical advisor to the First Lady, Veronica Theron, said they have all the necessary resources to assist the family, including psychological needs as soon as they identify the issues the family is facing.

According to Theron, the family wants their informal structure to be demolished and the bed and bedding attached to the event be destroyed because of its ugly memories.

- ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-10-02 10:36:01 | 14 hours ago