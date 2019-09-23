Woman burned, others die in panga attack … another in hospital after being shot

WINDHOEK – Two sisters died in a horrifying manner on Friday after a boyfriend of one of them repeatedly chopped them with a panga before slitting their throats at Omahenge village in Ohangwena Region.

The man committed suicide after his cowardly act, police confirmed.

In Windhoek, a 35-year-old man is on the run after he allegedly killed and burned his live-in girlfriend inside their shack at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement during the early hours of yesterday.

Last week Thursday, Walvis Bay resident Selma Uupindi, narrowly escaped death after being shot three times allegedly by an ex-boyfriend, a police constable in Kuisebmond.

These are latest incidents in the scourge of violence against women, which are on a worrying increase.

The suspect in the panga attack incident allegedly attacked the two sisters in the bush, as they walked towards the Oshaango-Eenhana main road.

Public Relations Officer of the Police in Ohangwena Abner Iitumba said the girlfriend of the suspect – with whom he has two children – was being escorted to the road, as she had to start a new job the following day.

Iitumba said the motive for the killing has not yet been established.

According to Iitumba, the deceased suspect allegedly first beat the girlfriend, aged 23, and slit her throat after she fell to the ground.

He then allegedly proceeded to chase and attack the elder sister, aged 32, whom he also beat up first and also slit her throat afterwards.

“He then proceeded to hang himself with a wire on a tree nearby where he committed the crime,” said Iitumba.

According to Iitumba, the suspect earlier that week assaulted the mother of his children – identified as Ndamononghenda Tate Oshoati Nafuka - wooden stick, but the matter was not reported to the police.

The elder sister was identified as Martha Nafuka.

The sisters hailed from Omahenge village.

The deceased suspect was identified as the 29-year-old Samuel Enghono from the nearby Onandete village.

In the shack fire incident in Windhoek where a woman died, Khomas regional police crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas said the suspect, only identified as Simon, is on the run.

Agas said police were tracking his footprints which went into the direction of the mountains on the outskirts of Windhoek. By yesterday afternoon, the police were on the ground busy searching for the man.

The deceased was identified as Katrina Kasita, 38.

Agas said according to the neighbours the couple were heard fighting around 01h00 in the morning, with the woman calling out for help.

“It seems like nobody went. Around 04h00, the neighbours saw the shack was on fire and they thought they were both inside. They extinguished the fire and similarly called on the fire brigade for assistance,” said Agas while adding the woman’s remains were discovered in the shack, with an axe stuck in her neck.

At Walvis Bay, Uupindi narrowly escaped death after being shot three times by her ex-boyfriend, a police officer who is expected to appear in court today.

According to onlookers, Uupindi was allegedly shot while trying to flee from the suspect during an argument. She was shot in her abdomen and twice in her arm. The critically wounded Uupindi was then rushed to Windhoek after being stabilised at the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

Family members yesterday confirmed to New Era that she is currently receiving medical attention at a Windhoek hospital where she is in a stable condition.

According to the crime investigations coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Uupindi registered an assault by threat case under the Domestic Violence Act 4/2003 against the suspect at Tutaleni police station on Wednesday.

It is not known whether the police followed up on the domestic violence case against the suspect, who eventually went on to shoot the victim with his service pistol the next day.

New Era heard that the suspect, who is stationed at the port police station at the entrance of Namport, allegedly reported for duty as usual where he was given his service pistol for his shift. He reportedly went looking for the victim and shot her around 16h30 in Tornyn Geserit Street in Kuisebmond.

According to Iikuyu, the suspect shortly after the shooting went back to the port police station and surrendered himself to his colleagues. (Story by Nuusita Ashipala, Eveline de Klerk and Selma Ikela)





2019-09-23 07:28:54 15 hours ago