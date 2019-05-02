Woman burns her boyfriend to death

WINDHOEK - A dispute over ownership of a shack caused a woman to burn it down, killing her boyfriend who was sleeping inside. It is alleged the suspect, 29, had an ownership dispute over a shack in which they were residing with her boyfriend as lovers.

The late boyfriend has been identified as 37-year-old Paul Engelbrecht. The incident happened at Epako residential area, Kanaan C in Gobabis.

According to the police weekend incident report issued by Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged the suspect on Friday, between 22h00 and 23h000 decided to burn down the shack while her boyfriend was asleep inside.

“As a result, the deceased burnt to death. The suspect is arrested,” said Shikwambi. In addition, Gobabis regional commander Andreas Haingura said the shack belongs to the deceased sister. He added that the couple has two children together. The suspect was expected to appear in Gobabis Magistrate’s Court.

In an unrelated matter, a body of a man was discovered on Saturday along the Bokomo-Ndilimani farm gravel road near Okahandja Park informal settlement on Saturday morning.

Shikwambi said suspects suffocated the deceased by tying him with a wire around his neck.

“It is further alleged that the deceased was last seen alive at a party in Okuryangava on Friday, allegedly having a lot of money on him,” she said. Shikwambi added the suspects are not known at this stage and police investigation continues.

A 24-year-old man got shot in the buttock in Outjo after failing to adhere to police warning shots while chasing a police officer with a knife with intention to stab him. Shikwambi said it is alleged a male person attempted to stab a police officer with a knife during police operation. The incident happened Saturday at about 02h00 at Herero Mall bar in Outjo. “He had two knives on him, one was confiscated. Other officers fired warning shot to stop the accused from stabbing the police officer as he was chasing him with a knife and in the process, he was shot on the left buttock and sustained a fracture bone,” stated Shikwambi. She added that the man was transferred to Windhoek for further treatment and his condition is reported as stable. Shikwambi further said a police minibus (Quantum) was stoned by community members who were in the vicinity, causing damage to the right middle window as well as dents on the sides.

Another police Nissan pick-up attached to Outjo CIU was also damaged on the right-side door windscreen.

2019-05-02 09:03:00 1 days ago