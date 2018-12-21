Woman discovered dead in riverbed

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK- A lifeless body of a woman was discovered in a riverbed of Omukwanagobe area at Ombili informal settlement yesterday morning. The body was discovered around 09H00 by a woman who was going to relieve herself in the bush.



The body of the yet unidentified woman, who appeared in a destitute state, wore a grey top and bluish flora skirt. She has short braided hair. The police estimated she is in her 30s. According to the police, she looks like she was struggling due to her physical appearance-which is very tiny for her age. City police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele said the woman apparently saw someone lying on the ground and went back running to the settlement to report the incident. Amukwelele stated that this time of the year, there is a lot of movement and it is important for families to know each other’s movement.



He said if any families have not heard from or not seen a family member (s) after 24 hours, they should inform relevant law enforcement agents. He said this will assist as they will be able to see if the dead person description meets that of the missing person.

“Let us also avoid moving in isolated places during odd hours,” Amukwelele added.

2018-12-21 10:17:14 12 days ago