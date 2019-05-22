Woman  gang-raped by four men 

WINDHOEK - A 29-year-old woman was ganged raped by four men who took turns to sexually violate her in a riverbed between Luxury Hill and Soweto over the weekend.

This case is part of five rapes recorded by police over last weekend.

According to the crime report, the four male suspects overpowered the woman who is a resident of Hakahana and took turns to rape her.

One of the four suspects, a 20-year-old male, was arrested at the scene.

“Three others ran away before the police arrived but they are well known,” stated the police.

Police investigations continue.

In another incident, two nieces were raped at gunpoint by their friend’s ex-boyfriend at Goreangab Dam informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday.

“It is alleged a well-known suspect held two females aged 24 and 27 respectively at gunpoint and had sexual intercourse with both of them before he fled the scene. The suspect’s name is only known as Oakley and he is still on the loose,” stated the crime report.

Similarly, a 16-year-old girl was waylaid by a suspect while on her way home on Thursday evening at 7de Laan in Otjomuise. The suspect took the girl to his room, locked her in and had sexual intercourse without her consent. The suspect is only known as Block Styn and he is still at large.

Police at Okatope in Oshikoto Region opened a rape case after a 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped between 2016 and 2019. The police report stated the rape took place at different houses and in the mahangu field at Onakandi village, Iihongo area in Oshikoto

“It is alleged the suspect had sexual intercourse with a minor under coercive circumstances several times,” it was stated. The victim is 14 years old and a Grade 8 learner at Oshiyagaya Primary School. The suspect is well known but not yet arrested.

Police at Okatope arrested three teenagers aged between 17 and 18 in connection with rape charges after one of them had sexual intercourse with the victim, 20, without her consent.

The report stated one is the main suspect while the other two are accomplices who assisted in dragging the victim into a shack where the incident took place. It is further reported that all suspects will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.

2019-05-22 08:47:36 7 hours ago