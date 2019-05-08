Woman gets bail for neighbour’s death

WINDHOEK - A woman who was arrested late last year for the murder of her neighbour over alcohol has been released on bail by Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Holtensia Kamati, 32, was granted bail in the amount of N$2000 on condition that she reports herself at Otjomuise police station once a week on Fridays.

Kamati is facing a charge of murder for what the prosecution deems as the unlawful and intentional killing of Johannes Kapewasha, 37 on November 16, 2018, in Otjomuise, Windhoek.

During her court appearance before Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo, state prosecutor Pieter Smit informed the court that investigations into the murder case are incomplete, adding that the state is waiting on the laboratory results.

Kamati was arrested in November 2018 for allegedly fatally hitting Kapewasha on the head with a brick which caused him to die on the spot. According to police reports at the time, the fatal incident happened at a bar in 8ste Laan, Otjomuise where Kapewasha was employed as a security guard.

Kapewasha allegedly wanted to have a drink from Kamati’s jar of alcohol, which sparked a confrontation between the two. The suspect’s boyfriend then removed her from the bar and locked her inside the shack. However, she allegedly escaped without her partner’s knowledge. It is alleged that after escaping from the shack, she sneaked up on Kapewasha from behind and hit him with a stone. Kapewasha died on the spot from the fatal blow to the head.

Kamati is expected to return in court tomorrow, following a postponement by the court for further police investigations.

2019-05-08 08:57:50 3 hours ago