Woman kills neighbour over alcohol

WINDHOEK - A 32-year-old woman was denied bail in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court after hitting a man from the same neighburhood with a stone to death, following an argument over alcohol in 8ste Laan last week.

The incident happened last Thursday around 00:00 along Kasamba Street. The suspect, Hortensia Kamati Mweshiyandja made her first appearance in court on Friday and was remanded in custody. The deceased is identified as Johannes Kapewasha, 37, who was employed as a security guard at Ngatukondje Trading and lived a street away from the suspect’s home. The incident happened at the bar where the suspect resides. At the bar, they sold traditional brewed alcohol and liquor.

Mweshiyandja allegedly hit Kapewasha with a brick on the head and died on the spot. According to City Police Superintendent, Willem Haufiku, the deceased allegedly wanted to drink from the suspect’s jar, which sparked confrontation between the two. The suspect’s boyfriend then removed her from the bar and locked her inside the shack but escaped without the partner’s knowledge. “She came from behind and hit the man with a stone and he died on the spot. They were quarrelling over alcohol,” said Haufiku.

In addition, Haufiku added the suspect and her partner have long-term dispute and the boyfriend had asked the police for her to be removed from his house. The two have two minor girls together. According to Nampol Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, the suspect appeared on Friday in court and the case was postponed to January 17 for further police investigation. She was denied bail. “All I know is that her boyfriend visited the Otjomuise police station a day before she killed someone complaining that she like fighting and wants her out of his house. As they have children together, he was advised to apply for protection order.” It is still to be determined if the suspect have similar pending cases.



2018-11-19 09:13:57 1 months ago