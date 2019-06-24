  • June 25th, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Courts & Crime \ Woman raped as boyfriend runs away

Woman raped as boyfriend runs away

John Muyamba   Courts & Crime   Kavango East
1 days ago
6,445
0

Share on social media

RUNDU - A 26-year-old male suspect was arrested for the alleged rape of a 22- year-old woman.
 He allegedly  brutally raped her after he reportedly threatened her boyfriend  with a knife, who in turn got scared and ran away leaving his girlfriend at the mercy of her sexual assailant.

“The incident happened on Saturday night at about 22h00 at Donkerhoek location in Rundu. It is alleged that the suspect grabbed the complainant from the road where she was walking with her boyfriend, threatened the boyfriend with a knife to walk away then raped the victim,” said Chief Inspector Melanie Mburu of the Namibian Police in Kavango East.

 According to Mburu, the suspect was arrested and is due for court tomorrow. He is 26 years of age. “There is no relationship between the suspect and the victim (complainant). Police Investigation continue,” she said.


John Muyamba
2019-06-24 09:46:56 1 days ago

Home \ Courts & Crime \ Woman raped as boyfriend runs away - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER