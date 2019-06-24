Woman raped as boyfriend runs away

RUNDU - A 26-year-old male suspect was arrested for the alleged rape of a 22- year-old woman.

He allegedly brutally raped her after he reportedly threatened her boyfriend with a knife, who in turn got scared and ran away leaving his girlfriend at the mercy of her sexual assailant.

“The incident happened on Saturday night at about 22h00 at Donkerhoek location in Rundu. It is alleged that the suspect grabbed the complainant from the road where she was walking with her boyfriend, threatened the boyfriend with a knife to walk away then raped the victim,” said Chief Inspector Melanie Mburu of the Namibian Police in Kavango East.

According to Mburu, the suspect was arrested and is due for court tomorrow. He is 26 years of age. “There is no relationship between the suspect and the victim (complainant). Police Investigation continue,” she said.

2019-06-24 09:46:56 1 days ago