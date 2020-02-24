Woman slits newborn  baby’s throat

WALVIS BAY - A 29-year-old woman is expected to make her first appearance this week in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder and concealment of birth after she allegedly killed her newborn baby. The woman, who is currently under police guard at the Walvis Bay state hospital, allegedly slit the throat of her baby boy shortly after giving birth at home in the Tutaleni location on Thursday.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said the woman allegedly gave birth in the bathroom. She then wrapped the body in a black plastic bag and hid it under the bed.

However, the owner of the house found a pool of the woman’s blood in the bathroom and alerted the police, who immediately arrested the suspect.

