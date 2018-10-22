Woman stabbed boyfriend to death

KEETMANSHOOP- A woman has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing and killing her 60-year-old boyfriend at farm Platsand in the Rehoboth district.

It is alleged that the woman stabbed the deceased, identified as Malisiu Vatileni, with a kitchen knife on the left side of his chest and he died instantly on the bed. His body was discovered on Saturday morning, and Namibian police’s crime investigations coordinator in the Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay indicated that details on when and why what happened were still not clear.

“It is unknown when exactly the incident took place and what led to the stabbing as both the deceased and the suspect were drunk the previous night,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today while police investigations continue. In a separate incident, a male driver is under police guard at the St Mary’s Hospital after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Saturday, causing it to overturn, and killing one of the four passengers on the Banhoff to Uiseb road. The driver who is in a serious but stable condition positively tested for alcohol, with the alcohol level found to be above the limit, and he faces charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving

The other three passengers were also admitted to the hospital and their conditions are said to be serious but stable.

2018-10-22 10:19:10 2 months ago