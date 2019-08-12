Woman tries killing son to spite father

WALVIS BAY – A 28-year old woman who allegedly tried to kill her biological son and made a video of the act is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court today for attempted murder and common assault.

It is alleged that the woman wanted to hurt her son’s father for ending their relationship.

The incident happened at Bennies flats, Omdel location in Henties Bay on Saturday.

According to the weekend crime report, the woman allegedly slapped her one-year and six months old baby several times in the face and also tried to suffocate him while making a video of her devilish act.

She then sent the video to the boy’s father after he terminated their relationship.

The woman was arrested and the child was immediately taken to a place of safety at Walvis Bay.

