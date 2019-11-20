Work starts on N$950 million dual carriageway Staff Reporter National Khomas

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - Minister of works and transport John Mutorwa officiated the commencement of the Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport dual carriageway on Monday at Auasblick.

The Phase 2 of the dual carriageway followed the recently ended Phase 1, and it comprises the section between Sam Nujoma interchange and the Hosesa Kutako International Airport road.

The project will cover 19.5 kilometres, and it will take three years and six months at the estimated cost of N$950 million to complete.

The project is funded by the Namibian government through a loan and the African Development Bank (AFDB).

Mutorwa during his key note address noted the commencement of the construction of the road project has a great significance to the Namibian government, as it signifies and portrays the national commitment and determination to provide a world-class road infrastructure network that serves the needs of Namibian people and corridors for the transportation of goods and services to neighbouring countries within the SADC regions and beyond.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua also added the construction of the road will bring more development in the area and to the inhabitants, such as a shopping centre and construction of new houses, as well as other developments that will enhance tourism.

Mutorwa noted the project is in synch with Vision 2030, the Namibia Development Plan (NDP5) and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP); it formed part of the prioritised HPP projects – and more importantly, it formed part of the SADC Trunk Road Network, which supports trade and the seamless movement of people and goods.

Mutorwa on behalf of the government expressed his sincere gratitude to the African Development Bank for availing the loan. He stated government is duty-bound to repay the loan.

He also noted the project will be constructed by the Avic International Project Engineering contractor, working with the VKE Consultant Namibia under the overall oversight of the Roads Authority (RA).

Mutorwa emphasised on the appointment of contractors, particularly on this project, affirming appointment was done in strict compliance with the procurement policies and law of country and those of AFDB, as well as with the agreement negotiated and signed between the government and AFDB.

‘’Contractors are not hand-picked; they are not picked on the basis of acquaintance but on what they have stated in their documents, and that they have meet the requirements of the tender,’’ he remarked.

Mutorwa also indicated he has been informed there will be 400 employment opportunities for Namibians, and small and medium Enterprises (SME) contractors will be appointed on this project.

He also urged the contractors to implement what they have stated in the contract, emphasising failure to do so will lead them to face the law. He further urged them to produce a quality project that will serve the current and future generations. He also pleaded for teamwork between the contactors, consultants, employers and employees.

The first secretary of the Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office of the Embassy of the Peoples’ Republic of China in Namibia Chen Jing also expressed his happiness, stating he is proud to be part of efforts in the economic development of Namibia.



2019-11-20