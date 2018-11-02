X-Mass shopping countdown begins

Donna Collins

With just weeks away from the much-celebrated festive season, market time is in full swing again with stalls on full display, encouraging shoppers to stock up on treats and goodies well ahead of the rush.

Traditionally Swakopmund has always been a flea market mecca, especially during this time of the year, welcoming strolling holidaymakers to everything on offer. Ongoing markets at the coastal town are a fixed trend throughout the year. However, the Sunday Market at the Green Centre, this weekend is setting the scene for the popular X-Mass market on Saturday, December 1.

This vibrant community Sunday market is set in a welcoming open-air courtyard, once used as horses’ stables back in the day. It is located close to the jetty. The must visit traditional German ‘Advents Markt’, this year promises yet another fun filled flea market experience for the whole family. Up to 50 stalls will offer a variety of gifts, hand-made Christmas decorations, craft, eats and treats that have become a huge crowd puller for all residents and tourists alike.

Beatrice Rohrich, who has been running the month-end Sunday market for the past three years, encourages participation from everyone involved in the cottage industry. Between organising the market, which has become a popular meeting place in town, she also holds art and pottery classes from her on site studio. “Besides the fact that we are the only market held on a Sunday, our craft and ambience is really special, which attracts regulars that come every month just to sit and relax over a cup of coffee,” she says.

Rohrich adds that her stalls are also the cheapest in town, providing everyone with a fair chance to exhibit her/his crafts and wares, as she feels it is her social responsibility to support those people who rely on their home craft as a source of extra income. Meanwhile, Sunday’s market with its 35 stalls was a lively occasion with a good turnout, and for the browser looking for a bargain or something different to put under the Christmas tree, it did not disappoint.

Everything from art, pottery, second hand items, hand-made gifts, beaded wire ornaments, jewellery, fresh produce, woodcarvings, a selection of homemade confectionary and eats - you name it, it will be at the market.

However, as we all know, time does not stand still, and Beatrice has already started planning the X-Mass market well ahead of time, especially the food. A team of women will be responsible for the wide selection of food stalls available on the day. “We are very active in promoting the market on social media, and I am happy to say that my stalls are already nearly fully booked for the X-mas market, and I am expecting this year to be packed with lots of delights again.”

Setting the scene...The Sunday’s Green Market is setting the scene for the upcoming X-Mass market season that is enjoyed by locals and visitors heading to the coast.

