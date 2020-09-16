Young author shares hardship about being a writer in Namibia Paheja Siririka Youth Khomas

Nust FM Radio personality and author Delila Katanga (20) said it is not easy being a local author and one of the toughest experiences of a writer like her in Namibia is getting her books on the shelves, as local publishers do not fulfill the same duties as international publishers.

Katanga said: “It is not easy being a local author. Local publishers do not fulfill the same duties as international publishers and as a result, the author suffers. Getting your book into bookshops is a hefty process as well and as a result, most local authors, including myself have to sell our work on our own.”

Despite all the hardships, Katanga is immeasurably appreciative for the support she has received from her family, friends, fellow authors as well as the public at large.

Katanga recently won the Microwide Publishing writer’s competition. The ‘Uncalled’ author took part in a writing competition this year and was announced as one of the winners, walking away with free publishing and 10 copies of the latest release titled ‘Unbridled’.

She further adds that the winning novella, ‘Unbridled’, which forms an extension of Uncalled was written for the sole purpose of the competition. Katanga says she was working on her new book when she received the competition poster from a friend.

“The poster said to send in a manuscript. At the time my recent project was nowhere close to being ready, so I chose to write a separate book for the competition.”

“I then embarked on writing Unbridled, I told myself that if Unbridled won the competition then I will have to write a third novel.”

