Young beauties get platform to showcase their talents

WINDHOEK – The Miss Oniipa Young Beauty pageant 2018 is aimed at giving young beauties a platform to showcase their talents in modeling circles. The first ever young beauty pageant is scheduled for November 24 at the old age home hall near North Corte Private School in Onayena village at Oniipa in the Oshikoto Region. The pageant will see up to 12 young girls between 7 to 12 years battling it out for the crown. One of the organisers, Meduletu Mulokoshi, says winners will walk away with massive winnings, including GOtv decoders, school stationery and cosmetics courtesy of LETU Investment cc and Kashipu Investment cc. “We want to give a good platform to all the young girls especially in the north to showcase their talents and become future ambassadors of different brands,” says Mulokoshi. The event will take place under the auspices of the youth of Oniipa, working together to better their town developmentally. Children will also get the opportunity to read poems and engage in storytelling. Apart from that, there will also be entertainment from local artists, including Filly-Zo Namwater who will be the main performer.

2018-11-14 10:34:15 1 months ago