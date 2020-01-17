Young Gladiators oozing with confidence Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - Young Gladiators coach Uerikondjera Mamie Kasaona has declared her side’s readiness for Sunday’s crunch Fifa Women U-20 World Cup qualifier against neighbours Botswana.

The much-anticipated clash is billed for Sam Nujoma stadium at 17h00.

According to Kasaona, the mood in the camp is overwhelming and the girls are well prepared for the match.

“We are glad and happy for the girls to get such an opportunity to participate in the World Cup qualifiers. I can say the mood in the camp is positive. I can also say that we did what we could to ensure we are ready for our opponents,” the coach said.

The coach also added that she was impressed with the fitness level of the team, given the fact that the girls had not played in any major match since the women soccer league ended last year.

“I am happy with the level of fitness the girls have shown at training. Given the time frame we had, I should say we did what we could to bring them to a good fitness level. We had two training sessions every day: in the morning and in the afternoon – and from the way the girls have been reacting for the past days that we’ve been training, I can say they are fit and ready for Botswana. All the players are good and ready, except for Pieters who is still nursing a knee problem,” Kasaona said.

Meanwhile, the Young Gladiators captain Julia Rutjindo also added that the team is up for the challenge.

“I can say we are prepared – we have been training very hard and I can safely say we are ready for the game on Sunday. We are going out there to fight for our nation,” she said.

Rutjindo also added that they at least know their opponent and their tactics, as they have seen them play.

“We watched few videos of them playing and also saw them last year when they played our senior team in South Africa at the COSAFA and won 1-0, but we can’t say much because we did not play against them – but from our side, we are really ready for them; we can’t wait for Sunday,” Rutjindo exclaimed.

2020-01-17 08:10:56 | 6 days ago