Youngster guilty of murder

WINDHOEK - High Court Acting Judge Kobus Miller on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, but acquitted him on a charge of defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

According to the judge, the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that that David Elrico Kasupi killed his two-months pregnant girlfriend, Lady Daire, by slitting her throat during 4-5 January 2015 at Leonardville.

He further said that Kasupi’s failure to take the court into his confidence by not testifying in his own defence to answer some questions and disproving some of the evidence the state adduced was fatal. Kasupi pleaded not guilty to both charges at the start of his trial.

He did not provide a plea explanation, but it became clear, however, during cross-examination by his state-funded lawyer, Jermaine Muchali, that his defence is that he came across the deceased in a bushy area near her house, but that she was already dead.

Explaining the blood of the deceased found on his clothes and shoes, Muchali said his client’s version is that he held her in his arms which explains how her blood ended up on his clothes.

The matter was postponed to 4 November at 10h00 for pre-sentencing procedures and Kasupi remains in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility’s section for trial-awaiting inmates.

2019-10-21 07:12:18 | 1 days ago