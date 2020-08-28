ZAMA at loggerheads with KMTC

Strauss Lunyangwe

The Zambezi Annual Musical Awards (ZAMA) is an annual event that commenced in 2019, and it is at crossroads with funding from the Katima Mulilo Town Council (KMTC).

The event seeks to promote music, entertainment and other hidden talents for youth in the Zambezi region, simultaneously ensuring it assists youth in identifying their musical talent and market them regionally and nationally.

The ZAMA awards launched its first award show last year December, which was officially opened by the CEO of the Katima Mulilo Town Council Raphael Liswaniso and his worship, the Mayor of Katima Mulilo Town Council.

CEO of ZAMA Mutabelezi Muliyehi told Entertainment Now! that the CEO of KMTC directed them not to stop with their initiatives of seeking youth talents, promoting and marketing all work done by artists in Zambezi region.

‘’He added, saying we should seek talents in rural areas and bring them on the regional level competition called the ZAMA awards. Earlier this year, we spoke telephonically and he encouraged me to give him a proposal for this year’s ZAMA awards. The proposal was given to the town council as per request by the CEO of KMTC but to my disappointment, they replied in a letter, dated 04 August 2020, to our proposal, saying the town council regrets to inform us that there are no available funds for sponsorships, as this was not budgeted for in this financial year 2020/2021,’’ he narrated.

Last year, at the awards ceremony, the CEO said the council budgeted N$1 million in its 2018, 2019 and 2020 budget to support the youth.

In return, the CEO said KMTC sponsored ZAMA activities in the financial year 2019/20 to the tune of N$42 0000 from a budget of N$1 million, budgeted for youth development in that financial year.

‘’ZAMA was the only applicant in that financial year who showed interest. This money was provided as startup cash for their annual award and no further promises were made to extend this type of gesture. The money given covered the total quotation for the entire event. It was then expected of them based on the organiser’s promises, that with the first sponsorship, the youth organisation will be able to manage their own business without council,’’ he explained.

He further stated that the conditions for the sponsorship were that the organisation provide a report regarding the 2019 ZAMA event to the council, outlining how the money was utilised.

‘’To date, as I write to you, the council has not received such report, despite repeated calls from KMTC to the ZAMA organisers. However, I wish to inform you that council did not make provisions for youth development in its 2020/21 financial due to budget cuts, influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the change of council’s priority,’’ he ended.

The organisers this year aim to make the awards ceremony bigger, with more categories – from seven to 17.

‘’Unfortunately, the promises made by the CEO of KMTC were not fulfilled. We are trying by all means to create youth activities such as talent shows and award-winning competitions for the youth to realise their talents and ensure that they benefit on their talents,’’ he expressed.

ZAMA has the following upcoming events that need sponsorship: a talent show, slated for 5 September 2020; ZAMA launch 3 October 2020, and the ZAMA awards on the 19 December 2020. The organisers are requesting N$258 000 to ensure the above-mentioned events runs successfully from any potential sponsors.

For any information regarding the ZAMAs, contact them on 081 583 0787/081300 1697.

- slunyangwe@nepccom.na



2020-08-28 12:18:26 | 2 days ago