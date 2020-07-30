Zambezi to continue teaching despite Covid-19 cases Obrien Simasiku National Zambezi

Schools in the Zambezi region continue with face-to-face teaching and learning despite five positive cases of Covid-19 being registered.

A private school suspended face-to-face learning last week after one of its learners came in contact with a confirmed positive case.

The regional education director, Joy Mamili, said the situation is calm, as staff are continuously given guidance and advice on how to operate and handle themselves.

“Face-to-face tuition is going on well, despite these few challenges of learners and staff members who had been in contact with confirmed Covid-19 positive cases. All our Grade 11 and 12 schools resumed classes, though we had few schools for the second phase which could not resume classes due to water and ablution facility issues. However, these have now resumed classes, as the directorate is busy ferrying water with the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reform,” stated Mamili.

She noted the directorate received a budget of N$42.95 million for renovations and the construction of new ablution facilities.

“Water provision, construction and renovation of hostels are also catered for. Currently work is ongoing at identified schools. In general, resumption of face-to-face learning is going on well in the region. The regional staff are always ready to address any issues or challenges to an extent where they humanly and possibly can,” assured Mamili.

Asked if any of the public schools are affected by recent new Covid-19 positive cases in the region, she responded: “There are about three public schools where learners and staff had been identified as contacts of a positive case. These contacts were informed by the relevant authorities to self-isolate and those considered as high-risk cases have been tested already and we are just awaiting their test results”.

