Zambezi Vocational Training Centre gives back to the community

Marythar Shimwe

Katima Mulilo – The Zambezi Vocational Training Centre produced masks for their staff members and trainees, as well as donated a portion of masks to the Regional Council to be distributed to communities.

According to the centre manager, Richard Kambinda, 3 780 masks were produced, of which 1 030 were sent to Rundu Vocational Training Centre for the staff and trainees. Another 903 masks were given to the trainees at the vocational centre in the region. “We are giving 500 masks to the community in Zambezi region and 500 masks for the community of Kavango East region,” he stated.

He further said: “We have selected schools such as Bito Primary school, Kasheshe Combined School, Kasavi Primary School, Nfooma Primary School, Isize Combined School and Mabuluma Secondary School to receive masks for their staff members. This will also include staff members for the Katima Mulilo education circuit office’’.

“This is the time we share and extend our hands in terms of our skills to contribute to this pandemic that is, at this stage, skyrocketing in the country”. As an institution, they feel they are duty-bound to contribute, and this is what they have given recently.

He further stated: “We believe that when people are putting on their masks, they can protect themselves and they can protect their loved ones around them. This is why, as an institution, we feel vulnerable members of our communities must be protected because they might not be able to procure or buy masks on their own,” he acclaimed.

The centre manager feels that for an institution that is equipped to produce marks, they are glad to be of service to produce and distribute to the communities.

Receiving the donation, Governor of Zambezi region Lawrence Sampofu said that since the start of Covid-19, they are facing serious problems: social distancing in town and communities as well as in schools; where and how to get these materials, especially for the elderly.

“What you are giving me is a helping hand for our vulnerable people. Some people have said ‘why should we get masks; why can’t we get food?’ Masks can protect you; yes, you need food but the masks will protect you. To the hardworking trainees, we wish you all the best, and let’s encourage social distancing and continue washing our hands,’’ he ended.

