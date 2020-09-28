Zambezi VTC opens hotel Staff Reporter National Zambezi

Katima Mulilo – The Zambezi Vocational Training Centre unveiled a hotel that will serve as a training centre at the institution in the

region.

The hotel was constructed with contributions from the Namibia Training Authority of N$2 million as a capacity-building grant and N$1.5 million from the centre’s own sources that supported construction.

According to the outgoing NTA CEO Jerry Beukes, the inauguration of the new facility is a demonstration of the NTA’s commitment to the shared national agenda of robust and industry-driven domestic job creation.

He further said not only is the expansion of the training facilities of the Zambezi Vocational Training Centre an iniative to bring much needed training services closer to the people of Zambezi region; it is a response to an ongoing national and strategic macro-economic endeavour to create employment opportunities and support development and growth as a country in a sustainable manner.

From humble beginnings, the facility started as an accommodation unit to support the practical training of hospitality and tourism trainees in 2015. When it was not being used for training purposes, it was open for public accommodation. The two disused staff accommodation units were upgraded and added to the portfolio that then boasted a total of eight rooms. “The facility’s popularity, amongst guests and the steady additional income stream, it generated soon convinced the management to submit a proposal to the NTA for the construction of an additional twelve rooms. The facility is also registered as a hotel with the Namibia Tourism Board,” added Beukes.

“Zambezi Vocational Training Centres hospitability and Tourism trainees will now enjoy thorough practical training exposure. The Zambezi Vocational Training Centres hotel training facility is now the biggest of its kind in the Zambezi region. It is also the biggest such facility at all the public Vocational Training Centres under the Namibia Training Authority umbrella.”

Centre manager Richard Kambinda said: “… the two projects are very special as they were constructed by our very own trainees; that’s why this two projects are so important to us. These two projects tested and tried us to ensure we have the capacity and capability to manage projects but I can also tell you they left us engraved with pride and zeal to upskill more of the youngsters in our community and in our country.”



