Zimbabbwe is hiding facts on economy

I am deeply disappointed by rampant corruption in Zimbabwe which has exposed president Mnangagwa’s inability to reform judicial system, resuscitate the economy and cultivate freedom justice, tolerance and fairness for all people of Zimbabwe. Corrupt Zanu-PF leaders are also lying to the world by giving a false impression that the situation in Zimbabwe is normal when the country is on the brink of economic collapse. It’s time for the world to effectively condemn the government otherwise countries like South Africa, UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will end up picking up pieces when the Zimbabwean economy crumble.

Tapiwa Muskwe

London, United Kingdom



2019-07-05 09:42:55 8 hours ago