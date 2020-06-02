  • June 2nd, 2020



Mother dumps baby

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
Michael Samuel

The body of a baby girl, wrapped in plastic bags, was found during the morning hours of 1 June at the Eenhana municipal dumpsite by a group of women collecting refuse for recycling. 

The town council’s health inspector, Martha Asser, confirmed the baby girl was discovered during the morning hours by a group of women who organised themselves to recycle dumped waste as a means of survival as they sort waste and sell them to recycling companies. 
The women immediately alerted the security guard at the dumpsite about their grisly discovery, who in turn alerted the health inspector’s office. The baby’s remains are currently in police custody, while the investigation is in full swing. No suspect has yet been arrested.
 


Staff Reporter
2020-06-02 09:39:52 | 9 hours ago
