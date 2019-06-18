Accused ex-girlfriend killer awaits PG decision

WINDHOEK - The prosecutor general is yet to make a decision in the matter of a Windhoek resident who is accused of slitting his ex-girlfriend’s throat with a knife and attempting to commit suicide in March.

Appearing from custody in Katutura Magistrate’s Court, Moses Tomas was arrested following the gruesome death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge on March 26 in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okuryangava.

The matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in on what charges will Tomas be prosecuted on when standing trial and where will he be tried. Furthermore, the prosecutor general will decide if he is to be prosecuted or not.

However, such a decision is not yet available which consequently resulted in Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni giving a final remand, postponing the matter to August 6.

Currently, the prosecution has charged Tomas with one count of murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act. The prosecution alleges Tomas on March 26 intentionally and unlawfully killed Joleinge by slitting her throat with a knife.

It is alleged that on the date in question, Tomas went to Joleinge’s home in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okuryangava. He allegedly requested to have a private conversation with the mother of his two children behind the shack.

The former couple moved behind the shack as per Tomas’ request, where he allegedly slit her throat with a knife. After slitting Joleinge’s throat, the police found Tomas in a critical condition in his home in Katutura.

According to police reports, Tomas consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide. He was rushed to Katutura State Hospital where he was admitted for several days while receiving medical treatment under police surveillance.

2019-06-18 10:37:31 7 hours ago