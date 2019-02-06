Cabinet rallied behind HPP economic pillar

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob yesterday rallied the Executive behind the economic advancement pillar of his signature Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) as a thrust for government’s work this calendar year.

But, Geingob hastily warned, this would not be achieved if ministers continue to snub meetings with investors – both local and international – thereby sowing seeds of mistrust between Cabinet and industry.

“I wish to state that as a means to ensure that Namibia becomes a nation defined by sustainable and shared prosperity, we have identified economic advancement as one of the pillars of our Harambee Prosperity Plan,” he said.

“It is through economic advancement that we will be able to create the jobs and income necessary to foster a vibrant and diverse economy. However, economic advancement cannot take place in the absence of trust between Cabinet and the business community.”

“ I am disappointed to note that on many occasions Cabinet ministers do not avail themselves to meet with local and international investors and are sometimes evasive, leaving many entrepreneurs stranded and unable to effectively pursue their business ideas.”

The economic advancement pillar under the Harambee plan promises macro-economic stability, economic transformation, youth enterprise development and economic competitiveness.

Geingob, speaking at the opening of Cabinet yesterday, called upon ministers to be beyond reproach by adhering to the principles of accountability in the course of discharging their ministerial duties.

He reminded ministers that they are elected to office by the citizens of this country and by being accountable for their actions and their decisions, they will be able to measure their on-going effectiveness and ensure they are performing to their full potential, thereby instilling confidence in the citizenry.

“Accountability has several functions that assist in improving the performance of our institutions. It is a core ingredient of success and a principle that I expect everyone to adhere to studiously,” said Geingob.

Geingob, quoting Michael Ray Hopkin, said: “Too often leaders of organisations take the credit when things go well, but they find ways to avoid responsibility when they get unexpected results.”

“This behaviours will not work in the long-term; accountability is too important for leaders to avoid. They need to make every decision with the resolution that no matter what the outcome, they will take responsibility for the results,” Geingob stressed.

He said as leaders, they should not only take credit when things go well, but also assume responsibility for unexpected results.

“Let us be accountable and resolute in our decisions and actions. We should not be deterred by the fear of failure but be spurred on by our conviction and belief in working for the betterment of the lives of our citizens,” he said.

“As Cabinet ministers, by being accountable and transparent, you make a clear statement that not only are you willing to make commitments but you are prepared to take responsibility for your actions,” Geingob told his ministers.

By doing so, Geingob said, ministers will promote trust amongst the people in their ministry, the government and the wider public.

“By assuming the responsibility of representing the electorate, you have entered into a contract, entrusted to protect the interest of the people,” he said.

The Head of State said these principles do not only apply to the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers, but should be cascaded down within ministries, offices, agencies and at all levels of government – be it central, regional and local.

“Governors, mayors and town councillors should be accountable to the people in their regions, cities, towns and villages,” he added.

2019-02-06 09:46:36 1 months ago