Cultural festival calls for exhibitors, performers

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK-The newly initiated Windhoek Annual Cultural Festival (WACF) is calling for interested exhibitors to apply for stalls, and artists who are interested to perform during the festival to apply.

Both forms and more information are now available via email: wafc2019@gmail.com. The festival was recently launched in the capital and is set to take place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on June 26-30 under the theme Diversity. Organisers says the reason why they came up with theme Diversity is because there will be a variety of cultural activities on offer. The initiator of the festival, Silvester Shapwa, says they aim to promote Namibian culture, while empowering youth through entrepreneurship, social empowerment, creativity and beliefs.

The event is also to source local talents and educate Namibians to become self-employed citizens. “At this event, we would have a cultural festival where we would also take opportunity to promote young entrepreneurs, musicians and talents and raise money by selling tickets, beverages and food stalls to give back to the community,” says Shapwa. He adds that the focus of the event is to promote Namibian culture in association with social empowerment, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. There will be cultural performances and international cuisine on offer.

2019-03-22 10:39:04 10 days ago