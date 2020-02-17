Girl (9) drowns in Okavango River John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU - A nine-year-old girl drowned in the Okavango River on Saturday afternoon while on a fishing expedition with her aunt.

The incident happened at Kayengona village, according to Kavango West police crime investigations coordinator Bonifatius Kanyetu. Kayengona village is situated 10km east of Rundu.

“It was reported that the deceased went with her aunt to the river for fishing as a result she ended up drowning. The deceased minor was identified as Ndara Werner Vihemba. She lived at Kayengona village,” said Kanyetu.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man from NHE location in Rundu committed suicide by hanging himself with electrical cables in his room. He left a suicide note on his WhatsApp status, which noted that he was intending to take his life as his brother blames him for everything.

“He was discovered hanging dead on an electrical cable in his room in the wee hours of Saturday at about 5h00 at NHE location,” said Kanyetu. The victim was identified as Hango Matheus Shaanika.

“The deceased’s next of kin has been informed and police investigations continue,” he added.

-jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-02-17 06:45:10 | 4 hours ago