Govt agency placed over 5 000 jobseekers

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Integrated Employment Information System (NIEIS) has placed over 5 000 people in jobs at various organisations across the country since its inception in 2013.

This was revealed by Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation Deputy Minister, Tommy Nambahu, during the award ceremony for best compliant employers here yesterday.

Nambahu added that NIEIS has to date registered over 80 000 jobseekers, 809 designated employers and training institutions.

NIEIS was created by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation to collect, store and update information about vacancies, as well as information on employers in Namibia and the names and qualifications of jobseekers.

“The private sector has taken the lead in utilising the NIEIS so far as evidenced by the fact that out of the 809 organisations registered and which actively use the NIEIS, 781 are from the private sector,” said the deputy minister.

He said the sector is making deliberate efforts to create a conducive environment for bursary acquisition and training opportunities for jobseekers, internship programs as well as employment opportunities.

He said as everyone is aware, unemployment in Namibia is at an unacceptable level, therefore it demands concerted and targeted actions from government and the private sector alike to create decent and sustainable employment particularly for the youth and women.

“For a good course to co-existence, the government puts emphasis on partnerships in the provision of public employment services in order to implement and achieve the objectives of the Employment Services Act and the overall country objectives as stipulated in Vision 2030,” he said.

He said areas of focus for such partnership are, amongst others, the provision of employment services to both employers and jobseekers, the skills development in critical areas of development, the competency building for local economic development, and the creation and expansion of decent work that respect workers’ rights and freedoms.

He said in an attempt to promote and encourage the usage of the NIEIS to achieve its potential and full implementation of the Act, the ministry has come up with the strategic approach of awarding employers who are continually complying with the Act.

Nambahu said the strategy of awarding these employers is based on their dedicated compliance with the Employment Services Act and consistent usage of the NIEIS portal.

“The records from the portal reveal that these employers have complied by regularly notifying the bureau of the available opportunities and thereafter uploading them onto the system,” he said.

Furthermore, he said evidence from the Job Registration System reveals that these organizations have viewed and filtered applications accordingly, have scheduled interviews and, in fact, did make placements from the NIEIS portal.

For the first time, the ministry acknowledges some of the designated employers who are committed to the implementation of the Employment Services Act (Act 8 of 2011) by actively using the NIEIS portal in filling their vacancies and by so doing creating the much-needed jobs for Namibia.

The employers recognised by the ministry yesterday include Coca Cola Africa Beverages, Bank of Namibia, Air Namibia, Namibia Breweries Limited, Swakop Uranium, Bank BIC, De Beers Marine Namibia, Namib Mills, Trustco Group, and Nedbank.

The employers were given certificates of appreciation.

2018-11-01 09:21:11 2 months ago