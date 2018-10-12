Kaleidoscope marks ten years with art workshops 

Kaleidoscope Creations Namibia that offers art classes is hosting art workshops for both children and adults until the end of this year to mark its ten years of existence.



The first youth workshop was launched last weekend in Klein Windhoek, dealing with Bostic Crazy Clay. The next workshop will be next Saturday, covering the use of oil pastels, which can be used on numerous mediums, from wood to fabric. Kaleidoscope was established in 2008 to promote visual arts through weekly classes and weekend workshops. Its owner, Birgit’s Böck Coetzee, a visual artist, main aim is to help youth and adults unlock their creativity, talents and skills by creating their own unique artworks.

“Technology today inhibits children and adults from developing their natural creativity. This is an essential part of life, from birth to death, as creativity assists mankind in living a full life. This must to be nurtured in children and adults alike,” says Coetzee. She adds that visual arts, such as painting or clay, are great tools in the development of fine-motor skills, hand-eye coordination, is excellent for sensory development, self-esteem, self-expression, problem solving skills, and self-discipline, which make art more exciting. It is offering ten workshops on ten different Saturdays with ten different media in arts and crafts. Every workshop cost N$420 per session, including art materials. The workshop starts from eight O’clock (08h00) in the morning until one O’clock (13h00) in the afternoon. More information is available on Facebook: Kaleidoscope Creations in Namibia or via email: birgit.kaleido@gmail.com.









2018-10-12 11:15:10 2 months ago