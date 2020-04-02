Lab results confirm Kashikola intoxication Staff Reporter National Khomas

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola was driving his vehicle with an excessive concentration level of alcohol in his body when he was arrested in December 2019.

This is according to laboratory test results obtained by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), which were made public on Wednesday and show that the deputy minister’s blood contained 0.18 grams of ethanol (alcohol) per 100 millilitres (mls) and that means that the limit of alcohol in his blood was higher than the limit conducive for operating a motor vehicle.

The laboratory test results were made known when Kashikola made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura before Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo on yesterday

morning.

Kashikola appeared in person on Wednesday morning without legal representation as he has not yet acquired or sought any service of defence lawyers.

Public Prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo Tuaundamuje represented the State.

Kashikola is free on bail of N$8000 and his bail was also extended until his next court appearance on 30 June 2020 at about 09h00 for the fixing of the trial date.

In the matter, Kashikola was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving after he had allegedly parked a government-owned vehicle assigned to him in front of the Woermann Brock parking area in the Ombili informal settlement.

The vehicle allegedly rolled backwards and hit another vehicle which was parked in the same area.

No one was injured in the incident and the two vehicles were not damaged.

- Nampa



