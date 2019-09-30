‘Miracle Doctor’ restores eyesight to hundreds

ONGWEDIVA - About 300 eyesights were recently restored at the Oshikuku District Hospital through a project involving celebrated Namibian ophthalmologist Dr Helena Ndume.

To date, Dr Ndume has ensured that some 30 000 blind Namibians have received free eye surgery and were fitted with intra-ocular lens implants particularly in rural Namibia.

The vision restoration is part of the annual eye campaigns at various district hospitals headed by Ndume.

Speaking at the recent eye campaign, the Director of Health in Omusati Region Alfons Amoomo assured the team of eye specialists that the patients will receive good after-care. “We will continue monitoring surgical outcomes and provide post-operative care,” assured Amoomo.

The Senior Medical Officer at Oshikuku Samuel Awe read Amoomo’s speech on his behalf.

Since the team first visited the region in 2013, over 1 588 patients have had their vision restored.

The surgery process involves the removal of cataracts particularly in the elderly people.

Amoomo further said 95-99 percent of the patients operated in Omusati through the mass cataract surgery now have good visual outcome and their vision acuity have improved.

As a result of the surgery, Amoomo said there has also been drastic improvement in the lives of the patients.

“Our senior citizens are now able to go and collect their own pension money, able to work their mahangu fields and able to move from one place to another without needing assistance.”

Justina Kakede who spoke on behalf of the other patients could not contain her joy.

“I wholeheartedly thank our local and international doctors who came to restore our eye sights. We travelled long distances from various regions in the country in order to have our vision restored. Thank you and may these doctors be blessed,” said Kakede

Iita Simeon from Onelukwa village in Uukwaluudhi said he has been suffering from cataracts for three months.

“I am grateful to the Namibian government. During colonialism, we didn’t have access to such information. We often lived with people whom we thought are blind forever. We thank the doctors provided by the Namibian government for the assistance they offered us,” said Simeon.

*Additional reporting by the ministry of information in Omusati Region

