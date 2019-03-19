MVA Fund to unveil a new five-year business strategy

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund plans to unveil a new business strategy which will be effective from April 2019 till March 2023. This was confirmed by MVA Fund chief executive officer Rosalia Martins-Hausiku on Friday during a media event in Windhoek. The unveiling of the new strategy is expected to happen within the next two weeks.



Martins-Hausiku noted that the strategy will encompass five key performance areas. The first is enhancing customer experience – “over the next five years our aim is to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction, which increased to 95 percent last year (2018) from 79 percent in 2014,” said Martins-Hausiku.



The employee experience is something that the fund intends on paying a lot of attention to. With about 200 employees through its seven centres countrywide, “it is imperative for us to maintain a high level of staff satisfaction through targeted employee engagement and mutually beneficial relationships,” explained Martins-Hausiku. She added that in order to ensure excellent customer service delivery to the claimants when it comes to benefits, the fund needs to ensure that the internal process is boosted. “We will invest in resources in order to improve our information system, [and] streamline processes to make it easier for customers to deal with us,” promised Martins-Hausiku.



She remains optimistic that as the fund continues to grow its financial standing, it will ultimately help to reduce dependency on the fuel levy. “This can be achieved through effective and efficient financial management and growing our net assets to generate more revenue in the next five years,” said Rosalia-Martins.



She continued that while growing the fund’s revenue, they will also be looking at managing risks. “Risk management is a critical element for the fund to achieve its business objectives and remain financially stable,” she said.



Rosalia-Martins concluded that the MVA Fund will continue to play a vital role in developing understanding among the stakeholders regarding the causes of crashes, injuries and fatalities while at the same time embarking on a road safety awareness campaign across the country.

