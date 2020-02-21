Namibian artists and craftspersons shine in India Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Music is love… A group of 15 Namibian artists and craftspersons (Namibia Multiculture Group) participated in the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair 2020. The event started on 1 February and ended on 16 February 2020. High Commissioner of India Prashant Agrawal said the visit, the first of its kind was organised as part of commemorations of 30 years of Namibian Independence. The trip provided a great opportunity for Namibia’s vibrant culture and crafts were showcased to a large number of visitors to the fair, both Indians and from other countries. The support for the visit of the cultural troupe was extended by the Government of India as well as Ministry of Education, Arts & Culture, Government of Namibia.Photo: contributed

