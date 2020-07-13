Nudo bans leader for ‘campaigning’ for Itula

National Unity Democratic Organisation’s (Nudo) party has banned its veteran leader Vetaruhe Kandorozu from actively participating or contesting for any leadership positions within the party for two years, after he was found guilty of having de-campaigned his party during last year’s elections.

“You are barred from actively participating or contesting for any leadership position of the party for a period of two years,” a letter, sent to Kandorozu by party secretary general Josef Kauandenge, read on Saturday.

Kauandenge warned that should Kandorozu contravene any of his suspension conditions, the party leadership is mandated to evoke the disciplinary measures that could lead to a harsher sanction, his expulsion.

“You will remain a full member of the party, considering you do not make yourself guilty of a similar offence within a period of five years from the date of the judgement,” further said Kauandenge in the letter.

“I hope you will abide by these findings and limitations in exercising your rights as a member of the Nudo Party. Should you, however, not be happy with these findings and guilty verdict, you have seven days to appeal as per the disciplinary code of conduct,” he added.

Kandorozu yesterday confirmed receiving the letter, saying he is currently consulting his lawyers – and a soon as he is done, he will submit an appeal.

“I will consult and submit my appeal if need be... I have rejected all the allegations during the DC as a malicious and political witch hunt to try to tarnish my political career I built for the past 25 years since youth politics,” Kandorozu said.

“I was disciplined for campaigning against Swapo and for trying to naturalise Swapo so they lose 2/3 majority. Maybe, when Swapo sneezes, Nudo catches the cold. That’s why Swapo members are used to represent Nudo when it disciplines its members,” he expressed.

Kandorozu, who is currently Nudo’s Okakarara constituency councillor, further accused Nudo leadership of having being captured by Swapo to the extent of allegedly having used Swapo member Slice Kuzatjike to disciple him.

“The person who was representing the Nudo party is a member of Swapo party and had personal fights with me on social media on several occasions, so how can Nudo be represented by a Swapo member during DC?” he questioned.

“This shows that the top 9 is captured by Swapo, and Swapo is now adjudicating Nudo members,” added the long-serving Okakarara constituency councillor, who has already indicated he will not stand for re-election at this year’s regional and local authority.

Kandorozu contested the position of party presidency during the last congress, a position he lost to Dr Utjiua Muinjangue. Since then, Kandorozu and the current leadership have been at odds.

Nudo leadership has repeatedly accused Kandorozu of having campaigned for Dr Panduleni Itula, who stood as an independent presidential candidate last year.

Itula has since applied to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) body to register his political party Independent Patriot for Change (IPC) to contest in the upcoming regional and local government elections, scheduled for November.

There are rumours Kandorozu will join Itula’s IPC if the party is approved by ECN.

“I am a die-hard Nudo member. I will go nowhere – even if the system is oppressing me. Both hard and hard times are not permanent,” Kandorozu said when asked about the swirling rumours.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-07-13 10:39:23 | 14 hours ago