Over 2 000 register to vote in Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Over 2 000 eligible voters in Oshikoto have registered to take part in the November regional council and local authority elections thus far since the supplementary registration process started this week.

The registration process ends next week Tuesday.

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials told New Era the process was initially slow on Monday, but more people have since flocked to registration points, especially after 17h00. ECN regional coordinator Helena Kapenda said the process has been moving smoothly with no hiccups.

She added all processes are being conducted in line with Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“No one is allowed to enter without a mask and all points have hand sanitiser by the entrance.

We are also making sure that only 10 people are permitted at a time,” she added.

Asked on how the officials are coping with the night curfew, Kapenda said many of the points are finishing on time apart from the OmuthiyaGwiipundi registration point which went beyond 20h00 due to high numbers of people on Tuesday evening.

2020-09-10 09:37:40 | 23 hours ago