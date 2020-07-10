Pick n Pay assault suspect gets N$3 000 bail Selma Ikela Courts & Crime Khomas

A Pick n Pay customer was granted bail of N$3 000, following his appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday for allegedly assaulting a female employee in one of the shops this week.

Samuel Shikale (38) appeared in court following his arrest at his residence in Cimbebasia yesterday morning.

Public prosecutor Tatelo Cuthbert Lusepani asked the court to postpone the case to 2 September because the investigation has not yet been completed.

Lusepani suggested Shikale be granted bail with certain conditions attached.

He said Shikale is to report in person to the investigation officer or any other authorised officer in his absence on Mondays between the hours of 08h00 and 17h00 at the Windhoek police station.

Lusepani said Shikale should not leave the district of Windhoek without seeking consent from the investigator.

He should also not change his residential address without notifying the investigator seven days before or after such change comes to effect.

Magistrate Alweendo Sebby Venatius said in case Shikale fails to appear in court, a warrant of arrest will be issued, his bail provisionally cancelled and the money provisionally forfeited to the State.

2020-07-10 09:58:12 | 11 hours ago