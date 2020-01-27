Sessions Market to be hosted in Ongwediva Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The co-founder of the Sessions Market, Natache Iilonga, says she and her team are busy gearing up and organising a market where young people can showcase their products and services in Ongwediva Mayor’s Park opposite the town council on 1 February 2020.



“We are trying to come up with more creative platforms to engage young people; that’s why we are branching out,” she told Entertainment Now!

The reason organisers decided on Ongwediva is that everything happens in the capital and those outside need platform to showcase their creative sides. “We are starting with Ongwediva because we (organisers) mostly go there for holidays and we have identified a particular crowd that might be interested in what we have to offer. Fashion designers and artists who work with handcrafts are welcome. We want to encourage everyone to come forward and take part in the market,” said Iilonga.

She said they are interested in activating spaces. “We noticed there is a young crowd of creators like photographers and others who base their work that side; that is why we decided to venture into this. We are trying to tap into more creative ways as far as the youth is concerned – it is busy in Windhoek,” stated Iilonga.

She said the aim is to create space for other uplifting engagements other than just bars. “Why can’t you have Cramer’s up north? Why not city market up north as well? Something to look forward to every month – somewhere one can take their family and enjoy the food, good company and the scenery. All of this can be possible; space needs to be created for that,” she stated.

On whether there is sufficient clientele to host such as an event, she said there are potential customers. “The concept is a little bit foreign: people might be a little bit scared, so there will be a slight hesitation to try it out, as it something new that they are not yet exposed to. We are trying our best to get the word out,” mentioned Iilonga.

She said if the event is small and people do come out, they will ensure to popularise the market. “This way, it will eventually grow and become bigger. We urge everyone to come and join in on the market, to network, socialise and to learn more about food, fashion and everything that has to do with art,” insisted Iilonga.

