Swapo popularity remains intact

A Swapo star rally held at Eenhana in Ohangwena region on Sunday attracted a huge crowd of thousands of ruling party followers who thronged the venue to listen to the messages highlighting government’s achievements on development and its aim to continue to provide services to the people. President Hage Geingob, who is in pole position to win among the eleven candidates contesting the presidency, was the key speaker. Geingob spoke about maintaining peace during and after the Presidential and National Assembly elections later this month. Equally, Geingob also condemned an incident in which his motorcade was nearly blocked by unruly supporters of independent presidential candidate Dr Panduleni Itula. In this collage of photos an upbeat Geingob orates about Swapo’s achievements. Swapo vice-president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaaningwa also addressed the huge crowd in one of the strongholds of Swapo in the north, which is voter-rich.

2019-11-19 07:16:47 | 6 hours ago