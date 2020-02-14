‘Tried and tested’ Doëseb has grand plans for NFA…as he launches well-packaged election manifesto Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Namibia Football Association (NFA) presidential candidate, Johnny Johnson Doëseb, strongly believes that if Namibian football revives its ailing fortunes, a new leadership with a clear purpose and a proven plan of action at the troubled Football House in Katutura will be of critical importance.

Launching his long-awaited election manifesto in the capital yesterday, Doëseb eloquently highlighted a range of issues that will be top of his list of priorities once he gets elected into the Namibia Football Association (NFA)’s high office come 22 February at the local football governing body’s upcoming elective congress.

Inside the 10-page election manifesto, Doëseb touched on various key areas such as infrastructure development, funding, grassroots football development, human capital capacity issues, club licensing systems for local leagues and the dwindling relationship between the NFA and its premier affiliate the Namibia Premier League (NPL).

Unpacking his plan of action for those in attendance, the renowned coastal businessman and former NPL chairperson said his road map for the NFA has been strategically subdivided into five key pillars.

Under pillar one, Doëseb said upon taking office he will propose a national stakeholders engagement, where all pertinent issues currently affecting football will be discussed, including the thorny issue of inadequate funding.

Also under pillar one, he plans to increase participation of all ages and genders in grassroots football, which he said is the cornerstone of football development in the world over and to make sure he yields sufficient results in that area, he plans to increase expertise in elite and grassroots football development.

Doëseb, a Namibia Business Hall of Fame inductee, also placed special emphasis on infrastructure development and distribution of football materials to needy but highly talented footballers on corners of the country.

“I will improve the standard of refereeing around the country by investing in referee training and development and creating opportunities to expose our referees to better their standards. I will also introduce induction courses for executive members and regional leadership to enhance their leadership skills and also prioritise the implementation of club licensing systems within our local leagues. I equally plan to improve and build on the consultations with member associations,” said Doëseb as he unpack his plans for the embattled NFA, which currently under the guardianship of a Fifa-installed Normalisation Committee.

Furthermore under pillars two and three, he went on to place greater emphasis on principles of good corporate governance, integrity, transparency, honesty and said he will give back true decision-making powers to affiliates by changing the NFA structures.

“I will work in a collective way by consulting member associations and install democratic consultation processes before decisions are taken. I will reform the constitution of the NFA to ensure that all 14 regional football affiliates, chairpersons, women football desk, referee’s desk, players’ union, coaches’ and all 16 NPL clubs form part of the NFA executive so that every region is represented and participate in decision-making. I will reform football by including the NPL within the hierarchy of the NFA as a stand-alone competition so that the NFA oversees and ensures funding for all levels of football and the NPL chairperson will automatically become the 3rd vice president of the NFA. I will ensure a clear separation of powers with simple structures worthy of a modern democracy,” he added.

Under the pillars four and five, Doëseb also revealed his plans to introduce an NFA Football Council, which will comprise of leading and respected football figures who will advise the NFA on critical issues such as competition formats, yearly calendar, and laws of the game as well as football development strategies.

“The Council will comprise of highly respected members of our football community such as former players, coaches, managers and presidents; among others. They will be chosen for their experience and respectability to ensure the highest credibility and professionalism of the Council. The composition of the Council will be approved by the NFA Congress. The NFA should also take on board the opinions and views of football fans, I will therefore set up mechanisms to give football loving fans the opportunity to finally also have their say on NFA priorities by setting up social media platforms and formal platforms where fans can share their views and opinions directly with the NFA because their opinions matter…”

“…I will bring diversity and real inclusion to the NFA administration and appoint at least 14 football coordinators within all 14 regions. Diversity and inclusion must not simply be slogans, it must be reflected in the realities of NFA’s day-to-day administration and operations. We must lead by example. I want to ensure that NFA wins back the public’s trust and that it is managed as a sound business principle, accounting for public funds. Winning back the trust by ensuring that people with high integrity form part of the administration and running an effective media campaign where we admit past faults, past incompetence and ask for public forgiveness so that we start this new journey on a clean slate,” said Doëseb as he further outlined his ambitions.



Who is Doëseb in Namibian football and what has he done?

Doëseb served for one term as chairperson of Erongo First Division between 2006-2008 and during that period, Erongo was voted the best administered league by NFA. In 2008, Doëseb took ownership of NPL outfit Eleven Arrows FC and built a Players Village in Kuisebmond.

In 2011 under his ownership, Arrows won the NFA Leo Cup made history by hosting South African giants Kaizer Chief at Dr Sam Nujoma stadium in 2010. In 2008, he was nominated as acting chairman of the NPL and was officially elected chairperson of the NPL and served until 2017 when he stepped down.

During his tenure as NPL chairperson, he successfully negotiated the biggest sponsorship deal in Namibian football history from a meagre N$5 million to N$l5 million for the NPL, in the process allowing the First Division to benefit from this deal.

He served on the NFA Executive Committee in 2014 and was appointed chairperson of the NFA Legal and Compliance Sub-Committee and last year he was awarded The Chairman’s Award by current NPL chairperson Patrick Kauta for his outstanding contribution towards the development and growth of football.

