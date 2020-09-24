‘Tupac’ appears for human trafficking

Windhoek-based businessman Simon Andjamba, who is well known as Tupac in social circles, this week appeared before court where he is facing multiple counts of human trafficking for transporting minor boys from neighbouring Angola in 2018.

Andjamba made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before magistrate Linus Samunzala. During his appearance, the investigating officer testified that he had no objection to Andjamba being released on bail, as he is a full Namibian and businessman.

The investigating officer who started investigating the matter on 13 September this year said he understood the seriousness of the charges and as such, bail conditions should be imposed.

Thus, the court granted bail in the amount of N$15 000 on condition that Andjamba should inform the investigating officer when he intends on travelling outside the Windhoek district.

Andjamba made a return yesterday to court to have all charges arraigned against him by the prosecution added to his docket.

During his second appearance, State prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma informed the court that the State is yet to add another suspect to the matter. The prosecution is charging Andjamba with four counts of human trafficking under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) for transporting four minor boys from Angola to allegedly exploit them for labour services.

Andjamba further faces four counts under the Immigration Control Act for allegedly aiding and allowing the minor boys to remain in Namibia, knowing well that they were not allowed to enter and remain in Namibia.

All charges date from 13 September 2018. Andjamba is scheduled to return to court on 28 October after his case was postponed for further police investigations. Local lawyers Taimi Amupanda and Sisa Namandje represented Andjamba during his two court appearances.

